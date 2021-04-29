Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 446,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

