Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,333. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

