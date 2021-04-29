Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,657. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

