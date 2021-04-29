Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 11,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,110. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.