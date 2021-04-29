Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.56. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

