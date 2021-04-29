Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 3,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,072. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

