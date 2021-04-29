Scotiabank Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$56.28 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$28.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.77. The stock has a market cap of C$787.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

