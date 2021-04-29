Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

