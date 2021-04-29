Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 40244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

