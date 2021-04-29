Seaport Global Securities Comments on Vistra Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VST opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

