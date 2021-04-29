Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

