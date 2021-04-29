Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $275,731.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $275,731.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

