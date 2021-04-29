Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

