Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit