Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,345.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

