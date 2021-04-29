SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.53 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

