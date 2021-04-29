Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0295

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $375,460.54 and $29.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00030890 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010833 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

