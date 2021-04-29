Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.685 billion to $3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 994,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,323. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

