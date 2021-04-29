Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.15 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $70.24 million and approximately $50,465.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00041514 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009584 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

