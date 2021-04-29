Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

