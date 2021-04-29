Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $23,848,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.