Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,523 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

