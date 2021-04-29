Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 8,128 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

