ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $557.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $301.57 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

