Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 10,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,129. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.03.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

