Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

