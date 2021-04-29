Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 8,950.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

SHZHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers downgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

