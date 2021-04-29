ShiftPixy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,875% compared to the average daily volume of 431 call options.

Shares of PIXY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,508,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

