Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.08. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

