Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $870,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.