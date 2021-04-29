Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.61.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,138.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

