Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 827.80 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 698.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

