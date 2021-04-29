Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Increases By 200.0%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

