Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Grows By 180.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DWUS opened at $36.91 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

