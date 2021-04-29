Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 60.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BNY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,416. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.