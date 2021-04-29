Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Decreases By 73.0%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$4.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

