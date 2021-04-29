Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 82.2%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,040. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

