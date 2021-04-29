Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Drops By 71.7%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,138. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.