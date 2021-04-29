Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 61.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 16,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

