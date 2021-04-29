Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 61.9%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 16,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit