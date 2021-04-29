Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declines By 85.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 17.46% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

