Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Rises By 246.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $77.09.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.