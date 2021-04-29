Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Rises By 107.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $$22.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,260. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

