Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Grows By 273.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GRIN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.94. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

