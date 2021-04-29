Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Rises By 1,147.4%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 1,147.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
