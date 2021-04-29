Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Rises By 253.8%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $$2.98 on Thursday. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

