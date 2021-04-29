Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Grows By 178.5%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBS Fashion Group stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

