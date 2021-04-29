Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Grows By 225.0%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.