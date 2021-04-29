Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 100.7%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit