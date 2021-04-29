Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Expands By 279.4%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the March 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFNC. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MFNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

