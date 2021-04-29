Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Drops By 97.6%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCOA remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 48,874,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,829,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the product research and development of hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented formula that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relief; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; and hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer.

