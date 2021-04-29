Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Rises By 500.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439. Mill City Ventures III has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

